50 Cent lashes out at Starz over ‘Power’ franchise being in “limbo”: My bags are packed”

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 9:36 am

Jackson, "Force" star Joseph Sikora -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson -- rapper, actor, and executive producer of Starz' hit Power franchise -- is not happy with the cable network, again.

In a series of Instagram posts, Fiddy showed himself stuffing clothes into suitcases, noting, with some colorful emoji use, "This is me packing my stuff, STARZ...Sucks, my deal is up over here I'm out."

At issue was the network's decision to grant another season to another series, Hightown, while remaining mum about the fate of his so-called Power Universe.

"They Renewed High town [sic] and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo," Jackson griped, referring to Power Book IV: Force. "If I told you how much dumb sh** I deal with over here," he vented, with the facepalm emoji.

As previously reported, Force launched on February 6 to Starz' highest ratings ever, and bested high-profile premieres like The White Lotus on HBO and Showtime's Dexter: New Blood.

Force wraps up on March 27, but with Fiddy's G Unit production deal set to expire, as he alluded to, it looks like the rapper's already calling it a wrap with Starz. The fate of Book V: Influence remains unclear.

When ABC Audio recently spoke with Fiddy for Force, he didn't hold back as to how the network treated him, initially passing on Power and then allegedly underpaying him before the original show launched a successful franchise.

"I was getting paid seventeen thousand dollars per episode to be a producer, act on the show, and to be the marketing..." he admitted. "[I]n the beginning, I'm looking at it like, 'Bro, I coulda went to the nightclub and waved.' I would have got paid more to go to a nightclub and waved. Like, you know what I'm saying?"

