Elderly woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in Smith County

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 7:55 am

SMITH COUNTY — A 70-year-old woman was killed after she failed to control her speed at a red light which resulted in a five-vehicle crash, according to our news partner KETK and the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Monday around 1:20 p.m. DPS troopers were called to the five-vehicle crash about two and a half miles west of Tyler in Smith County. According to DPS, Mary Grooms, 70, of Murchison, was driving a 2007 Infiniti G35 westbound on State Highway 31 in the inside lane approaching a red light.

Three cars were stopped at a red light including the following:

The 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Mikaela Brooks of Ben Wheeler was in front of the Grooms.

The 2021 GMC Acadia, driven by 38-year-old Sara Turner of Chandler was in front of Brooks.

The 2020 BMW X5, driven by 51-year-old Zena Hubby, of Double Oak was in front of Turner.

Grooms failed to control her car’s speed and hit the Nissan, causing the Nissan to hit the GMC before sliding into the center median, officials with DPS said. The GMC then hit the BMW and caused them to both stop in the middle of the roadway, according to DPS. After the Infiniti hit the Nissan, Grooms’s car spun into the outside lane where it hit a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Irene Cramer, DPS said. Grooms was taken to a hospital in Tyler and was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. She was taken to Harmon Undertaking Funeral Home in Tyler. Brooks and Cramer were taken to a nearby hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The others were treated and released at the scene.

Go Back