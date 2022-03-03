In Brief: ‘The Girl from Plainville’ trailer; Tiffany Haddish keeps ‘The Afterparty’ going, and more

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 7:46 am

The official trailer for Hulu's The Girl from Plainville, starring Elle Fanning, dropped on Wednesday. The miniseries, inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's unprecedented "texting suicide" case, is based on Jesse Barron's Esquire article of the same name and explores the relationship between Carter and Conrad Roy III -- played respectively by Fanning and Colton Ryan -- and the events that led to his death and, later, Carter's conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The series also stars Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz. The Girl from Plainville premieres on Hulu with three episodes March 29...

Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that it has renewed the Tiffany Haddish-led murder-mystery comedy, The Afterparty, for a second season ahead of Friday's season-one finale. The series follows Haddish’s Detective Danner as she searches for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. The first season stars Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco...

CBS has picked up two additional seasons of the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful through the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The announcement comes three weeks before the daytime drama celebrates its 35th anniversary on March 23. “For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 daytime lineup,” said Margot Wain, senior vice president, daytime programs, CBS Entertainment. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.” The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987 and has won 100 Daytime Emmys...

The Shubert Organization announced on Wednesday that Broadway's 110-year-old Cort Theater will become the James Earl Jones Theatre “in recognition of Mr. Jones’s lifetime of immense contributions to Broadway and the entire artistic community.” In a statement, 91-year-old Jones said, “For me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today. Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.” Jones has been seen on Broadway in The Great White Hope, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Fences, Driving Miss Daisy, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, You Can’t Take It with You and The Gin Game, among others. He has won three Tony awards, including a lifetime achievement award in 2017...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back