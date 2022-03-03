Eloquii’s brand new bridal collection is coming

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 5:35 am

(NEW YORK) -- Ahead of wedding season, Eloquii, a plus-size clothing brand, announced its new bridal collection for 2022.

Launching this summer, Eloquii said it is releasing wedding wardrobe pieces in sizes 14-28.

This is the first time the retailer is putting out a dedicated bridal-focused line, and attire for bachelorette parties to bridal showers are included, it said.

In a statement, Eloquii said that it was inspired to create a bridal category as a result of that category being one of the top requests from customers. The company reported in a statement that searches for "white dress" on the brand's website were one of the top on-site searches in 2021.

There will be a curated assortment of over 50 styles and accessories for all types of wedding events, and prices for dresses starting at $89, the company said.

"Our thoughtfully designed Bridal by ELOQUII collection features exquisite dresses and looks to suit every bride's taste at an accessible price point," said Eloquii design director Yesenia Torres. "We were inspired by our customer's love of elegance, so we incorporated fresh and airy hues, delicate patterns, and luxurious fabrics that make ethereal statements."

Torres said that the goal of the collection is to provide the ultimate wedding wardrobe of fashion-forward silhouettes that are expertly crafted in design and fit.

Eloquii shared sketches on Instagram of its upcoming line.

"I am SCREAMING. This gives me the opportunity to shine like every straight-sized girl on my pre-wedding events," one commenter said.

