Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 4:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Texas’ primary that put the 2022 midterm election season in full swing saw no significant issues at polling locations. But although most races were decided by Wednesday, counties that had rejected thousands of mail ballots for not complying with Texas’ strict new election law still don’t know how many will end up counting. That answer is still likely days away. The rate of rejected ballots were as high as 30% around Houston, where elections officials said both Republican and Democratic ballots were flagged for rejection.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design