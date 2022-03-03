Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas’ primary that put the 2022 midterm election season in full swing saw no significant issues at polling locations. But although most races were decided by Wednesday, counties that had rejected thousands of mail ballots for not complying with Texas’ strict new election law still don’t know how many will end up counting. That answer is still likely days away. The rate of rejected ballots were as high as 30% around Houston, where elections officials said both Republican and Democratic ballots were flagged for rejection.

