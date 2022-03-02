Suns’ Devin Booker placed in health and safety protocol

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 6:28 pm

By ESPN.com

All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround.

Booker is a three-time All-Star and the team’s leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The 25-year-old’s absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Paul broke his thumb Feb. 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season, though the team is hopeful he will return before the playoffs. The Suns have lost two of three games without Paul.

Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 and is trying to claim the top spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The Suns have a 6½-game lead over the Golden State Warriors with about 20 games left in the regular season.

Booker previously entered the protocols this season in September and missed media day and the start of training camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back