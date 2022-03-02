Following pandemic shutdown, Fox readies new season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’



Fox's reality show So You Think You Can Dance is coming back, after a two-year pandemic delay.

The network announced that the 17th season of the dance program would finally air this summer -- after the plug was pulled as casting was getting underway at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's not yet known if Cat Deely will return as host; the network promises more announcements will be forthcoming.

Casting will soon open for the new season of the Emmy-winning show, and tryouts will be held in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Interested applicants are invited to go to DanceShow2022.CastingCrane.com or Fox.com/dance for audition deadlines and details.

So You Think You Can Dance will air on Fox, and will stream on the network's free streaming platform Tubi, as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

