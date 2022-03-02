Tyler man sentenced to 40 years for trafficking children

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 3:48 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to several child prostitution charges. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson entered his plea before 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell. He admitted to committing human trafficking, child prostitution, and child sexual assault. He was arrested in June 2021 after an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals. Judicial records show that he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for all three charges and they will be served concurrently.

