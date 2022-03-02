Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
JetBlue pilot pulled off plane after failing breathalyzer

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 3:18 pm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- A 52-year-old JetBlue pilot was pulled off a plane in Buffalo, New York, after blowing a blood alcohol content over the legal limit for pilots, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagra Frontier Transportation Authority.

Pilots face strict blood alcohol restrictions, with .04 considered illegal.

According to NFTA, a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed the pilot was acting drunk, and authorities removed him from the cockpit.

NFTA Airport Police took the man, who is from Orlando, Florida, into custody, and notified federal authorities, according to Tederous. He was released to JetBlue security and may face federal charges.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



