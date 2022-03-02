Comments to be taken March 8 on proposed Waljim Street extension

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 2:14 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) invites the public to attend an open house and provide input on a proposed amendment to the Master Street Plan which will extend Waljim Street, connecting Market Square Boulevard and West Grande Boulevard. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center’s large conference room across from City Hall. The Master Street Plan is a long-range planning document that classifies streets based on current and forecast traffic counts. It recommends street elements, such as curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes, or sidewalks that the street should incorporate to best convey traffic movement, according to a news release. Click here for more information.

Go Back