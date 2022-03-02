Bill would prohibit U.S. funds for spent nuclear fuel storage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – U.S. senators from New Mexico and Texas are making a legislative push to hobble efforts by private companies that plan to build temporary storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants. Democrat Martin Heinrich and Republican Ted Cruz are proposing legislation that would prohibit federal funds from being used to carry out any activities at private interim storage sites. Federal regulators already granted a license for one facility in West Texas, and developers are seeking approval for a separate operation in New Mexico. Billions of dollars are at stake as the federal government’s liability for spent fuel storage at reactor sites has been estimated at more than $30 billion.

