Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


MTV’s Movie & TV Awards, and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED returning live on June 5 and 6

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 1:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MTV

MTV has announced that both its Movie & TV Awards and its reality show event, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will return live from Los Angeles, respectively, on Sunday, June 5th, and Monday, June 6th on MTV internationally in 180 countries.

Hosts, guests, and nominees will be announced at a later date.

Former SNL star and Coming 2 America co-star Leslie Jones hosted the festivities on the Movies & TV side last year, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser did the honors for the Unscripted show. 

Both events to take place once again at LA's Barker Hangar, the site of the 2018 and 2019 shows. Last year's events, the first for Unscripted, were held at the Palladium.

In 2020, the pandemic cancelled the Movie & TV Awards, and instead Vanessa Hudgens hosted the virtual MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design