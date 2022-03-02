MTV’s Movie & TV Awards, and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED returning live on June 5 and 6

MTV has announced that both its Movie & TV Awards and its reality show event, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will return live from Los Angeles, respectively, on Sunday, June 5th, and Monday, June 6th on MTV internationally in 180 countries.

Hosts, guests, and nominees will be announced at a later date.

Former SNL star and Coming 2 America co-star Leslie Jones hosted the festivities on the Movies & TV side last year, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser did the honors for the Unscripted show.

Both events to take place once again at LA's Barker Hangar, the site of the 2018 and 2019 shows. Last year's events, the first for Unscripted, were held at the Palladium.

In 2020, the pandemic cancelled the Movie & TV Awards, and instead Vanessa Hudgens hosted the virtual MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

