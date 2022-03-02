Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
Two arrested following sex trafficking allegations

TYLER — A Tyler man and woman are accused of kidnapping two girls and sex-trafficking them into Louisiana, according to multiple arrest warrants obtained by our news partner KETK. The investigation began with a missing person report in mid-February from a home on CR 420. 27-year-old Aaron Wallace and 22-year-old Teresa Fletcher are each charged with two counts of kidnapping with bonds set at $500,000 each. If convicted, they are both facing up to 20 years in prison.



