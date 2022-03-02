Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
Tyler man renominated to North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 8:55 am
AUSTIN — A Tyler man has been renominated by Gov. Greg Abbott to be the presiding officer of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority. It will be for another two-year term that will run through February 1, 2024. According to our news partner KETK, the RMA is a political subdivision that was created to “finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, and expand or extend transportation projects in 14 counties in North East Texas,” according to a press release from Abbott’s office. Gary Halbrooks is the CEO of Venue Properties, a real estate company involved “in the brokerage, development, investment, and management of commercial real estate throughout the southwestern and southeastern United States,” per their website. Halbrooks is a member of the National Associated of Realtors Texas Association of Realtors, and the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. He previously served as Vice President of Signature Properties, Inc. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler.



