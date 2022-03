Boil water notice issued for portion of Lindale

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 8:51 am

LINDALE — The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice to residents on Boaz Ln and 3 houses to the West of Boaz Ln (14921, 14964 & 14965 CR 475). The notice was issued due to a water main break. Contact the City of Lindale at 903-882-4948 with any questions.

