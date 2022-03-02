Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
Whitehouse ISD bus involved in crash, no serious injuries

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 8:16 am
WHITEHOUSE — A Whitehouse ISD bus was involved in a wreck Wednesday morning, according to the district’s Facebook page. Our news partner KETK reports, the wreck was on Highway 69 just south of FM 346, which is roughly seven miles west of the high school campus. First responders were called to the scene, but no students were taken to the hospital. The district said that no serious injuries were reported. A separate bus picked up the students and brought them to their campuses.



