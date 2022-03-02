Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
17 electronic gaming machines, drugs seized in Rusk County, 2 arrested

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 8:11 am
RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people, seized drugs, a firearm, 17 electronic gaming machines and gambling paraphernalia from the “Susie Q” game room on County Road 3291 in Garrison during an evidentiary search warrant. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday, RCSO executed a search warrant based on allegations of illegal gambling. During the search, they recovered 17 electronic gaming machines, gambling paraphernalia believed to be associated with keeping a gambling place, suspected “crack cocaine”, suspected marijuana, money and a firearm. On Tuesday, Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, was charged with keeping a gambling place and possession of a gambling device. Todd Ash, 49, of Garrison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and gambling promotion. Both Susan and Todd surrendered themselves to the Rusk County authorities and were processed into the Rusk County Jail. Susan’s bond totaled $4,000 and Todd’s bond was $17,000. The warrant execution is the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.



