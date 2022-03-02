Boeing suspends all plane maintenance support for Russian airlines

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 6:35 am

(NEW YORK) -- The Boeing Company has suspended all parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the company announced Tuesday.

This is expected to have a significant impact on Russian carriers, as planes need constant maintenance.

"We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," Boeing said in a statement. "We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region."

In another hit to Russian air travel, President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address Tuesday announced the U.S. will ban Russian flights from its airspace, joining Canada and the European Union, which issued bans on Russian planes in their respective airspaces over the weekend.

"Tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights -- further isolating Russia -- and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said.

The ban will apply to "operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia," according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights, effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft."

The ban will be "fully effective" by the end of the day Wednesday, the FAA said.

