Prince William and Kate go on royal walkabout in Wales

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 6:04 am

Karwai Tang/WireImage

(LONDON) -- Prince William and Kate, the duke and duchess of Cambridge, went on a royal walkabout in Wales on St. David’s Day -- a day to celebrate the patron saint of Wales.

On Tuesday, the couple visited Abergavenny and Blaenavon to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations and how community organizations are providing support to young people while also celebrating the history of the region.

They kicked things off at Pant Farm, where they met with local businesses and a family-run farm. A video taken from their visit shows the duke and duchess petting goats.

📍 Pant Farm, Wales



Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices. pic.twitter.com/Rt6WGPCImD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2022

William and Kate then continued their visit with a trip to Abergavenny Market, where they met with people selling locally grown produce.

The importance of community for local business is so vital as we met and heard from third, fourth and even fifth generations of family businesses welcoming customers. pic.twitter.com/OsPGG5CMEF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2022

Wales is special to the royal couple, as it's where they first lived as newlyweds. After their 2011 wedding, they rented a farmhouse in Anglesey.

Their visit comes as Queen Elizabeth is on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the queen is feeling better and met with Prince William, Kate and their children. She also met with her other grandchild, Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's baby daughter, Sienna.

The queen made her first virtual appearance since her diagnosis from Windsor Castle on Tuesday while meeting with Andorra ambassador Carles Jordana Madero and Chad ambassador Kedella Younous Hamidi.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back