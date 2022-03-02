Scoreboard roundup — 3/1/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 116, Detroit 113

Toronto 109, Brooklyn 108

Boston 107, Atlanta 98

LA Clippers 113, Houston 100

Minnesota 129, Golden State 114

Dallas 109, LA Lakers 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3 (OT)

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, NY Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona 91, Southern Cal 71

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

TCU 74, Kansas 64

Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Villanova 76, Providence 74

Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

Houston 71, Cincinnati 53

Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70

