Today is Wednesday March 02, 2022
Cisneros, Rep. Cuellar head to runoff in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 4:36 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros has forced a primary runoff in South Texas against U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. Neither candidate Tuesday night got more than 50% of the vote needed to win outright. The race was among the most heated in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary. Cuellar is among the most conservative Democrats in Congress. A Cisneros victory would bring a seismic liberal shift to the district that runs from San Antonio to the Texas border. The runoff is in May.



