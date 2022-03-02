49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery; will be out until summer

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2022 at 3:52 am

By ADAM SCHEFTER

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon and will be sidelined until this summer, sources told ESPN.

Garoppolo suffered what coach Kyle Shanahan called a “slightly” sprained right (throwing) shoulder in the second quarter of the Niners’ wild-card win over Dallas. A separate thumb injury that Garoppolo played through will not require surgery, according to sources.

The shoulder injury is not expected to impact Garoppolo’s trade status and he still is likely to be traded this month, according to sources. There is “significant interest” in Garoppolo from multiple teams, sources said.

Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with his new coaching and medical staffs.

Go Back