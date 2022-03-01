Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kent Waldrep, TCU rusher paralyzed during a game, dies at 67

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 8:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – Kent Waldrep, a TCU running back who became an advocate for disabled people after a spinal injury during a game left him paralyzed, has died. He was 67. His mother, Denise Waldrep, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her son had died Sunday in Natchitoches, Louisiana. TCU confirmed his death in a statement to The Associated Press. Waldrep was paralyzed during a 1974 game at Alabama. He served on the National Council of Disability during the Reagan and first Bush administrations and helped draft and win passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. Waldrep would have turned 68 on Wednesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design