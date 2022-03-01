Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 8:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a statement, federal prosecutors in Washington said Geoffrey Samuel Shough was arrested Tuesday in Austin. A criminal complaint alleges video shows Shough among the crowd of Capitol rioters, waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves. The FBI says he was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design