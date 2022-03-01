Abbott, O’ Rourke nominated for governor

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 8:26 pm

EL PASO/HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – Republicans have officially nominated incumbent Greg Abbott for governor in the November election, and Democrats have done likewise with Beto O’Rourke. Abbott is again his party’s nominee after a commanding win over a band of challengers from the far right, including Allen West – a former Florida congressman. Abbott is running for a third term, but the fact that the 64-year-old governor even drew primary challengers underscored his disapproval within the GOP’s activist wing. O’Rourke had no serious primary competition and has spent the early months of his campaign trying to regain his footing in Texas after his run for president in 2020 soured some of his supporters back home. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years. O’Rourke came close in 2018 when his narrow loss for a U.S. Senate seat made him a party phenomenon.

