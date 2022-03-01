Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 7:38 pm
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. Players won’t be paid for missed games.
