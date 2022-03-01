Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
Caldwell Zoo making changes in leadership, exhibits

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 5:52 pm
TYLER — The Caldwell Zoo is currently in the process of making changes to its leadership — and to the zoo itself. According to our news partner KETK, Hayes Caldwell, the zoo’s executive director for more than 50 years, is transitioning to the role of president and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation. His longtime assistant director, Scott Maddox, has reportedly taken the position of chief operating officer, leading day-to-day operations. Mr. Caldwell also announced that the new president and CEO of the zoo will be Steve Marshall, who is currently senior vice president of operations at the Audubon Zoo and Park in New Orleans. He will be transitioning into his new role at Caldwell in April.

The Caldwell Zoo will also be conducting a “complete makeover” of the South American section of the zoo, which is slated to be completed by mid-2023. Mr. Caldwell additionally announced that the zoo is working with Natural Encounters, Inc., to work with the animal care providers — with an eye on bringing what’s termed new and consistent animal training aimed at improving the care and welfare of the resident animals. Beyond all that, the zoo is also in the process of updating its master plan that looks toward the improvement of the North American section, as well as having a “grand celebration” for the zoo’s 75th anniversary.



