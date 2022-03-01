Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 4:51 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas say in a lawsuit that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered officials to look into reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. The parents of the 16-year-old girl asked a state judge Tuesday to block Texas from investigating them and the parents of other transgender youth under a directive Abbott issued last week. Abbott issued the directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender confirming treatments as child abuse. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services declined to comment on the lawsuit.



