Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler announces Recycled Art Contest, Corporate Challenge

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER — The city of Tyler is putting out the word on a couple of events that may be of interest to you. Registration is now open for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2022 Corporate Challenge. Officials say it provides a great opportunity for businesses to promote fitness throughout their organization and allows for networking opportunities with other companies in the community. Click here for more information. Meantime, Keep Tyler Beautiful is challenging Tyler area artists of all ages to create unique artwork for the Recycled Art Contest. The theme is “Be a Recycling Superhero!” Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. You can go to this link for more details about that activity.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design