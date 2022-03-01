Tyler announces Recycled Art Contest, Corporate Challenge

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 11:35 am

TYLER — The city of Tyler is putting out the word on a couple of events that may be of interest to you. Registration is now open for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2022 Corporate Challenge. Officials say it provides a great opportunity for businesses to promote fitness throughout their organization and allows for networking opportunities with other companies in the community. Click here for more information. Meantime, Keep Tyler Beautiful is challenging Tyler area artists of all ages to create unique artwork for the Recycled Art Contest. The theme is “Be a Recycling Superhero!” Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. You can go to this link for more details about that activity.

