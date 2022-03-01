Jennifer Lopez to co-author bilingual children’s book with Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Lopez is adding another title to her expansive resume -- children's book author. The Marry Me star is teaming with late-night show host Jimmy Fallon to create the bilingual tale Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure. And Jennifer could not be more pumped to release her new project.

"I'm so excited to launch my first children's book and it's even more special to collaborate with Jimmy," she raved to People.

Jennifer and Jimmy are longtime friends. The late-night show host said the two "have always wanted to do something together."

"Since we're both parents, we thought a children's book would be the perfect fit," Jimmy added. "It's fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I'm teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez."

The book will feature "a plucky chicken named Pollo" who will help introduce children to the Spanish language.

This marks Jennifer's first children's book, and Jimmy's sixth. He previously authored Your Baby's First Words Will Be Dada, Everything Is Mama, This Is Baby, Five More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, with a book titled Nana Loves You More coming out in March.

Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure ﻿is already available for preorder and will be released on October 11.

