Trivia Quiz Archive Post

Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021
Question: What is the unofficial slogan of Austin?
Answer: Keep Austin Weird
Winner: Wayne Walton, Tyler

Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021
Question: In the US, the continental divide follows which mountain range?
Answer: Rocky Mountains
Winner: Allen Adams, Gilmer

Thursday Oct. 28, 2021
Question: What structure is the most famous landmark in Missouri?
Answer: Gateway Arch
Winner: Tony Cline, Rusk

Friday Oct. 29, 2021
Question: Every Halloween Charlie Brown helps his friend Linus wait for what to appear?
Answer: The Great Pumpkin
Winner: Brad Richards, Hideaway

Monday Nov. 1, 2021
Question: Which Harrison Ford movie was based on a 1960s TV series?
Answer: The Fugitive
Winner: Jeff Hamilton, Diana

Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021
Question: Which major Texas city is served by the 214 area code?
Answer: Dallas
Winner: Mike Wright, Whitehouse

Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021
Question: What is the capital of Scotland?
Answer: Edinburgh
Winner: Matt Vickes, Longview

Thursday Nov. 4, 2021
Question: Which 444-day news event began in 1979 during the Carter administration?
Answer: Iran Hostage crisis
Winner: Jerry Giles, Longview

Friday Nov. 5, 2021
Question: What was the original first name of Mickey Mouse?
Answer: Mortimer
Winner: Sheila Parker, Flint

Monday Nov. 8, 2021
Question: What was the first movie to be PG-13 rated?
Answer: Red Dawn
Winner: Angie Gordon, Hidaway

Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021
Question: What public clean-up program originated here in Texas?
Answer: Adopt-A-Highway
Winner: Tony Black, Whitehouse

Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021
Question: What is the capital of Nova Scotia?
Answer: Halifax
Winner: No Winner – Stumped!

Thursday Nov. 11, 2021
Question: What monitary value is referenced by the term :Two Bits”?
Answer: 25 Cents
Winner: Chuck Brawner, Tyler

Friday Nov. 12, 2021
Question: Which of the world’s languages has the most words?
Answer: English
Winner: Pat Michols, Jacksonville

Monday Nov. 15, 2021
Question: Dolly Parton starred in and performed the theme song for what 1980 movie?
Answer: 9 to 5
Winner: Amanda Folmar, Flint

Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021
Question: What small Texas town is host to the famous annual chili cookoff?
Answer: Terlinqua
Winner: Charles Richter, Tyler

Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021
Question: Which country is home to the Bhuddist temple Borobudui?
Answer: Indonesia
Winner: Allen Harston, Tyler

Thursday Nov. 18, 2021
Question: Which 1970s toy were impossible to knock down?
Answer: Weebles
Winner: Tommy Anderson, LaRue

Friday Nov. 19, 2021
Question: Which US President delivered the most famous speech in American history?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln (Gettysburg Address)
Winner: John Allen, Tyler

Monday Nov. 22, 2021
Question: Which NY hotel is a centerpiece of the 2001 film “Serendipity”?
Answer: Waldorf-Astoria
Winner: Eddie Moose, Tyler

Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021
Question: What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas?
Answer: 120 F
Winner: Teresa Ford, Flint

Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021
Question: Name one of the 3 African countries with a four-letter name?
Answer: Chad, Mali, Togo
Winner: Mark Donaldson, Tyler

Friday Nov. 26, 2021
Question: What do you get when you cross a donkey with a zebra?
Answer: Zonkey
Winner: Tubb Taylor, Gladewater

Monday Nov. 29, 2021
Question: In “It’s a Wonderful Life” what was the town’s name during George’s experience of non-existence?
Answer: Pottersville
Winner: Will Christian, Tyler

Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021
Question: What is the oldest professional sports team in Texas?
Answer: Dallas Cowboys 1960
Winner: Josh Patterson, Whitehouse

Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021
Question: Which nation is home to the Global Seed Vault?
Answer: Norway
Winner: James Low, Jacksonville

Thursday Dec. 2, 2021
Question: Which Ohio city sits on a river that caught fire in 1969?
Answer: Cleveland
Winner: Tim Manor, Whitehouse

Friday Dec. 3, 2021
Question: What’s on top of the US Supreme Court building?
Answer: Basketball court
Winner: Nathaniel Moran, Tyler

Monday Dec. 6, 2021
Question: Which Christmas classic includes the mispronounced word “fra-gee-lay”?
Answer: A Christmas Story
Winner: Gene Meriman, Longview

Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021
Question: In the DFW Metroplex, what does the acronym DART stand for?
Answer: Dallas Rapid Transit
Winner: Richard Townsend, Arp

Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021
Question: What is the southernmost city in Africa?
Answer: Cape Town, South Africa
Winner: Jason Shoffmer, Flint

Thursday Dec. 9, 2021
Question: What devastating disease was declared eradicated in 1979?
Answer: Smallpox
Winner: Ron Hill, Tyler

Friday Dec. 10, 2021
Question: What is the title of the music played to honor the US president at public functions?
Answer: Hail To The Chief
Winner: Chris Felton, Tyler

Monday Dec. 13, 2021
Question: Aging rock star Billy Mack drive the opening scene of which modern Christmas film?
Answer: Love Actually
Winner: Stumped! No winner

Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021
Question: Which northeast Texas town changed its name in 1996 because of the Super Bowl?
Answer: Pittsburg
Winner: Stumped! No winner

Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021
Question: Which US State includes a town named Earth?
Answer: Texas
Winner: Keith Miller, Lindale

Thursday Dec. 16, 2021
Question: Which legendary act of colonial rebellion took place in Boston in 1773?
Answer: Boston Tea Party
Winner: Bobby Oglesby, Tyler

Friday Dec. 17, 2021
Question: Which Dr Seuss character tried to steal Christmas?
Answer: The Grinch
Winner: Johnny Cline, Rusk

Monday Dec. 20, 2021
Question: Which classic Christmas movie features a lawyer proving that Santa does exist?
Answer: Miracle on 34th Street
Winner: Ken Popplewell, Bullard

Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021
Question: Which Texas baseball team did Nolan Ryan play for the longest?
Answer: Houston Astros
Winner: Jack White, Hawkins

Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021
Question: Christmas Island is located south of which nation?
Answer: Indonesia
Winner: Stumped! No winner

Thursday Dec. 23, 2021
Question: What hand-held, 3d puzzle game was the best selling toy of the 1980s?
Answer: Rubic’s Cube
Winner: Marian Prost, Tyler

Friday Dec. 24, 2021
Question: In the Movie Elf, what was the first rule of the Code of Elves?
Answer: Treat everyday like Christmas
Winner: Stumped! No winner

Monday Dec. 27, 2021
Question: Which 1983 film co-starred Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy?
Answer: Trading Places
Winner: Jack Clephas, Tyler

Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021
Question: Which historical figure is known as the father of Texas?
Answer: Stephen F Austin
Winner: Bobby Long, Tyler

Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021
Question: What river is Washington DC on?
Answer: Potomac
Winner: Ron Ayres, Tyler

Thursday Dec. 30, 2021
Question: Which rock band was started by the former guitarist of the Yardbirds?
Answer: Led Zeppelin
Winner: Rick Boone, Tyler

Friday Dec. 31, 2021
Question: What New York tradition has come to symbolize the start of the new year?
Answer: Times Square Ball Drop
Winner: Rusty Ryan, Brownsboro



