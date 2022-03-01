Trivia Quiz Archive Post

Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021

Question: What is the unofficial slogan of Austin?

Answer: Keep Austin Weird

Winner: Wayne Walton, Tyler

Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021

Question: In the US, the continental divide follows which mountain range?

Answer: Rocky Mountains

Winner: Allen Adams, Gilmer

Thursday Oct. 28, 2021

Question: What structure is the most famous landmark in Missouri?

Answer: Gateway Arch

Winner: Tony Cline, Rusk

Friday Oct. 29, 2021

Question: Every Halloween Charlie Brown helps his friend Linus wait for what to appear?

Answer: The Great Pumpkin

Winner: Brad Richards, Hideaway

Monday Nov. 1, 2021

Question: Which Harrison Ford movie was based on a 1960s TV series?

Answer: The Fugitive

Winner: Jeff Hamilton, Diana

Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021

Question: Which major Texas city is served by the 214 area code?

Answer: Dallas

Winner: Mike Wright, Whitehouse

Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021

Question: What is the capital of Scotland?

Answer: Edinburgh

Winner: Matt Vickes, Longview

Thursday Nov. 4, 2021

Question: Which 444-day news event began in 1979 during the Carter administration?

Answer: Iran Hostage crisis

Winner: Jerry Giles, Longview

Friday Nov. 5, 2021

Question: What was the original first name of Mickey Mouse?

Answer: Mortimer

Winner: Sheila Parker, Flint

Monday Nov. 8, 2021

Question: What was the first movie to be PG-13 rated?

Answer: Red Dawn

Winner: Angie Gordon, Hidaway

Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

Question: What public clean-up program originated here in Texas?

Answer: Adopt-A-Highway

Winner: Tony Black, Whitehouse

Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021

Question: What is the capital of Nova Scotia?

Answer: Halifax

Winner: No Winner – Stumped!

Thursday Nov. 11, 2021

Question: What monitary value is referenced by the term :Two Bits”?

Answer: 25 Cents

Winner: Chuck Brawner, Tyler

Friday Nov. 12, 2021

Question: Which of the world’s languages has the most words?

Answer: English

Winner: Pat Michols, Jacksonville

Monday Nov. 15, 2021

Question: Dolly Parton starred in and performed the theme song for what 1980 movie?

Answer: 9 to 5

Winner: Amanda Folmar, Flint

Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021

Question: What small Texas town is host to the famous annual chili cookoff?

Answer: Terlinqua

Winner: Charles Richter, Tyler

Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021

Question: Which country is home to the Bhuddist temple Borobudui?

Answer: Indonesia

Winner: Allen Harston, Tyler

Thursday Nov. 18, 2021

Question: Which 1970s toy were impossible to knock down?

Answer: Weebles

Winner: Tommy Anderson, LaRue

Friday Nov. 19, 2021

Question: Which US President delivered the most famous speech in American history?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln (Gettysburg Address)

Winner: John Allen, Tyler

Monday Nov. 22, 2021

Question: Which NY hotel is a centerpiece of the 2001 film “Serendipity”?

Answer: Waldorf-Astoria

Winner: Eddie Moose, Tyler

Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021

Question: What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas?

Answer: 120 F

Winner: Teresa Ford, Flint

Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021

Question: Name one of the 3 African countries with a four-letter name?

Answer: Chad, Mali, Togo

Winner: Mark Donaldson, Tyler

Friday Nov. 26, 2021

Question: What do you get when you cross a donkey with a zebra?

Answer: Zonkey

Winner: Tubb Taylor, Gladewater

Monday Nov. 29, 2021

Question: In “It’s a Wonderful Life” what was the town’s name during George’s experience of non-existence?

Answer: Pottersville

Winner: Will Christian, Tyler

Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021

Question: What is the oldest professional sports team in Texas?

Answer: Dallas Cowboys 1960

Winner: Josh Patterson, Whitehouse

Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021

Question: Which nation is home to the Global Seed Vault?

Answer: Norway

Winner: James Low, Jacksonville

Thursday Dec. 2, 2021

Question: Which Ohio city sits on a river that caught fire in 1969?

Answer: Cleveland

Winner: Tim Manor, Whitehouse

Friday Dec. 3, 2021

Question: What’s on top of the US Supreme Court building?

Answer: Basketball court

Winner: Nathaniel Moran, Tyler

Monday Dec. 6, 2021

Question: Which Christmas classic includes the mispronounced word “fra-gee-lay”?

Answer: A Christmas Story

Winner: Gene Meriman, Longview

Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021

Question: In the DFW Metroplex, what does the acronym DART stand for?

Answer: Dallas Rapid Transit

Winner: Richard Townsend, Arp

Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021

Question: What is the southernmost city in Africa?

Answer: Cape Town, South Africa

Winner: Jason Shoffmer, Flint

Thursday Dec. 9, 2021

Question: What devastating disease was declared eradicated in 1979?

Answer: Smallpox

Winner: Ron Hill, Tyler

Friday Dec. 10, 2021

Question: What is the title of the music played to honor the US president at public functions?

Answer: Hail To The Chief

Winner: Chris Felton, Tyler

Monday Dec. 13, 2021

Question: Aging rock star Billy Mack drive the opening scene of which modern Christmas film?

Answer: Love Actually

Winner: Stumped! No winner

Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021

Question: Which northeast Texas town changed its name in 1996 because of the Super Bowl?

Answer: Pittsburg

Winner: Stumped! No winner

Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021

Question: Which US State includes a town named Earth?

Answer: Texas

Winner: Keith Miller, Lindale

Thursday Dec. 16, 2021

Question: Which legendary act of colonial rebellion took place in Boston in 1773?

Answer: Boston Tea Party

Winner: Bobby Oglesby, Tyler

Friday Dec. 17, 2021

Question: Which Dr Seuss character tried to steal Christmas?

Answer: The Grinch

Winner: Johnny Cline, Rusk

Monday Dec. 20, 2021

Question: Which classic Christmas movie features a lawyer proving that Santa does exist?

Answer: Miracle on 34th Street

Winner: Ken Popplewell, Bullard

Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021

Question: Which Texas baseball team did Nolan Ryan play for the longest?

Answer: Houston Astros

Winner: Jack White, Hawkins

Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021

Question: Christmas Island is located south of which nation?

Answer: Indonesia

Winner: Stumped! No winner

Thursday Dec. 23, 2021

Question: What hand-held, 3d puzzle game was the best selling toy of the 1980s?

Answer: Rubic’s Cube

Winner: Marian Prost, Tyler

Friday Dec. 24, 2021

Question: In the Movie Elf, what was the first rule of the Code of Elves?

Answer: Treat everyday like Christmas

Winner: Stumped! No winner

Monday Dec. 27, 2021

Question: Which 1983 film co-starred Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy?

Answer: Trading Places

Winner: Jack Clephas, Tyler

Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021

Question: Which historical figure is known as the father of Texas?

Answer: Stephen F Austin

Winner: Bobby Long, Tyler

Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021

Question: What river is Washington DC on?

Answer: Potomac

Winner: Ron Ayres, Tyler

Thursday Dec. 30, 2021

Question: Which rock band was started by the former guitarist of the Yardbirds?

Answer: Led Zeppelin

Winner: Rick Boone, Tyler

Friday Dec. 31, 2021

Question: What New York tradition has come to symbolize the start of the new year?

Answer: Times Square Ball Drop

Winner: Rusty Ryan, Brownsboro

