Tim McGraw and Faith Hill react to shocking ‘1883’ finale: “We were crying so much”

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 8:11 am

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

(SPOILERS AHEAD) If you watched the season finale of 1883 on Sunday night, then you can rest assured knowing that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were just as emotional as you were about what happened.

The season one finale included with the heartbreaking death of Elsa Dutton, 17-year-old daughter to Tim's James Dutton and Faith's Margaret Dutton. The country couple says that they often read the scripts aloud to each other, but when it came time to read the season's final two episodes leading up to their TV daughter's death, they could barely keep it together.

“When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying,” Tim tells ﻿Variety, ﻿referring to himself as a "blubbering idiot."

"It took me about an hour to read it to him because most of the time, I couldn’t catch my breath I was crying so hard," adds Faith.

Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters: 24-year-old Gracie, 23-year-old Maggie and 20-year-old Audrey. The "My Little Girl" singer remarks that Isabel May, the actress who plays Elsa, looked like she could be one of their daughters, adding even more emotion to the scene.

"You do become emotionally invested and you do bring your real-life situation into the way you act. You find that piece of your life or a piece of who you are and you can sort of put it under a magnifying glass," Tim says. "It does expose all those emotions, and it’s hard as a parent, playing that role — you don’t want to go to any dark places in your mind about your kid."

1883 premiered in December and recently was renewed for a second season.

