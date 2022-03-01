In Brief: ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 coming to Peacock; Big numbers for ‘Euphoria’ finale, and more

The fourth season of Yellowstone will come home to Peacock on March 28. The first three seasons of the hit series can be binged in their entirety on the streaming service, so the announcement wasn't exactly a surprise but it'll be well received by latecomers to the drama who still need to catch up. The third season premiere of the show, starring Kevin Costner as the head of the Dutton clan, was a smash hit for Paramount+. The show already has a hit prequel in Paramount+'s 1883, and will soon see a new spin-off, titled 1932, all from creator Taylor Sheridan...

Variety reports that Euphoria, the HBO drama starring Zendaya, hit a series high with Sunday's season-two finale, drawing 6.6 million viewers. That makes it HBO’s second-most-watched show since 2004, behind only Game of Thrones, according to the pay TV channel. Season two episodes currently average 16.3 million viewers, the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than GoT. The season-two premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S...

Warner Bros. on Tuesday dropped a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third and latest installment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. The Secrets of Dumbledore finds Jude Law's titular character enlisting Magizoologist Newt Scamander -- once again played by Eddie Redmayne -- to lead an intrepid team of wizards to stop the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is slated to hit theaters April 15...

