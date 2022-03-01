Today is Tuesday March 01, 2022
MLB Opening Day questionable as CBA deadline gets extended

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 8:27 am
cmannphoto/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- After more than 16 hours at the negotiating table Monday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association still have not reached a new collective bargaining agreement.

But the two sides have not yet thrown in the towel on reaching a deal to allow the regular season to begin as planned on March 31.

The league has extended the deadline for a new CBA to Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. Both sides are expected to resume talks at 11 a.m. ET.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday with the latest on the talks:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



