Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcome new family member — a cat named Whiskey

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 6:31 am
ABC via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's family is growing. 

Taking to social media Monday, MGK, born Colson Baker, introduced their "newest member" -- a cat named Whiskey.  

"Welcome Whiskey to the gang," the rocker wrote alongside photos and videos of their new furry friend. 

In one of the photos, Kelly and Fox appeared in matching pajamas smiling for a family photo of the trio. 

The new addition to the family comes almost two months after the pair shared news of their engagement

"'yes, in this life and every life' beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK wrote at the time. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



