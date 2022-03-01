‘The Bachelor’ recap: Hometowns ends with a devastating blow for one lady

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2022 at 5:00 am

It was time for hometowns on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Clayton's first stop was Poquoson, Virginia, where he got a brief -- and at moments painful -- lesson in jiu-jitsu from Susie and her instructor, before meeting her mom, dad, sister and best friend. The evening proves to be a breeze for Clayton, who wins over all four of them.

Next, it was off to Gabby's hometown of Denver for a hike in the Rockies, followed by a meeting with her aunt, uncle, cousin and grandfather.

A touching moment came when her father, who couldn't be there because his girlfriend of 10 years had cancer and he couldn't risk catching COVID-19, paid a surprise visit. Recreating an iconic scene from the movie Love, Actually, he stood outside and flashed cue cards expressing his feelings for her and his hope that she'd find love with Clayton.

Clayton's third stop was Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he and Serene took there relationship to new heights -- 80 feet to be exact -- at Riversport Adventures' Sky Trail, which consisted of a series of challenges, increasing in difficulty as they climbed, and culminating in a jump off the tippy top. Then it was off to meet Serene's mom, best friend and brother, all of whom gave Clayton a thumbs-up.

Finally, it was Rachel's hometown of Clermont, Florida, and a day of kayaking before meeting her family, including her demanding father, who only agreed to give his blessing after he talked to his daughter. Clayton got his approval in the form of a pat on the arm -- a signal they'd worked out in advance.

That led to another shocking rose ceremony, that saw the end of Serine's time on the show.

Here are the women going to fantasy suites:

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

The Bachelor returns with a special two-night event, Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

