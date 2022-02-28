April 5 is next court date in Athens school bus crash case

ATHENS — More than three years since one child was killed in an Athens ISD bus crash with a Union Pacific train, lawyers are still haggling over evidence needing to be collected. According to our news partner KETK, 81-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the January 2019 wreck that killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. At a hearing on Monday, lawyers for Union Pacific went back and forth with Stevens’ defense team on depositions for Robert Ray and Roger Johnson, the train’s conductor and engineer, respectively. Judge Scott McKee ordered all parties to be back in his courtroom at 9 a.m. on April 5.

