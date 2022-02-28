My Plates auction showcases 25 rare Texas plate numbers

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 2:30 pm

AUSTIN — My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas, is auctioning 25 pure “number” license plates as part of their My Plates Number Plate Auction. According to a news release, these 25 rare Texas plate numbers range from a low of 0001 to a high of 0026. This is the first time My Plates has offered this unique range of four-digit number plates and it could be the last time these messages are available, according to the release. Winners of each lot will have the first right of renewal at the state’s everyday pricing, which means you can keep the plate for as long as you choose to renew it. Each plate message offered in this auction is for an initial 5-year term and has an opening bid of only $500. Click here for details.

