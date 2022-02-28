Today is Monday February 28, 2022
Election day information for Smith, Gregg Counties

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 12:58 pm
Election day information for Smith, Gregg CountiesEAST TEXAS — Voting locations are ready to go as East Texans prepare to head to the polls for the Tuesday primary. Smith County will have 35 vote centers available. During two weeks of early voting, 19,614 votes were cast — about 13 percent of the 148,746 registered voters in the county. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters can go to any of the 35 polling locations across the county, regardless of where they live. Click here for more details. Gregg County also has plenty of information for local voters. Click this link to learn more. KTBB will have election night coverage following President Biden’s State of the Union Address.



