Warrant: Tyler woman lied about having $110 million to purchase home

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 11:44 am

TYLER — A Tyler woman allegedly lied about having more than $110 million to buy a home, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 27-year-old Mary Strobel is charged with forgery for greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony in Texas. She also was facing an illegal firearm possession charge from Bossier City, Louisiana. The warrant stated that a Tyler home was listed for $1.2 million and that Strobel and another man, who has yet to be charged, approached a realtor to buy the property. The documents say that Strobel met with the seller and agreed to a $1.1 million contract for the purchase. Strobel also agreed to put down $10,000 cash in earnest money.

The earnest money was reportedly never received by the title company, and the sellers contacted the bank listed in the proof of funds document. A manager at the branch said that “there is not an amount relevantly close to the $110 million that they claimed on the fraudulent form.” The manager also said that his own signature on the form was forged, according to the warrant. Police and documents tied to the investigation claim Strobel has lied on multiple occasions about issues linked to the forgery probe and other matters Strobel has been released on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, she would face 5-99 years in prison.

