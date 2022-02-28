Andrew Garfield has a laugh at Tom Holland nearly spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 10:19 am

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

(SPOILER WARNING) "Tom's a really bad liar." That's what fellow Brit, and fellow Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield had to say about Tom Holland, during a recent interview with BBC Radio regarding the very moment that Holland nearly spoiled the movie's rumored multiverse-mashing three Spider-Man plot.

While sitting down with Garfield, host Ali Plumb showed an older clip from his interview with Holland and Zendaya, when her boyfriend accidentally gave away that it wasn't he who saves her character MJ in a key No Way Home moment.

"It was quite a scary stunt," Holland said about MJ's scaffolding fall, "It looked great -- I wasn't there, of course."

Plumb recalls trying to work out in his head what Holland meant: "'If he's not there, how does he save...?'"

The host emphasized the seconds after Holland said it, and in hindsight, the panic is evident. "You can see moment when [Tom's] soul left his body," Plumb says, to which Garfield -- the Spidey who actually does the saving in the scene -- laughs hysterically.

"God, bless him," Garfield says. "I love him. Never change," he advised his co-star.

Incidentally, Garfield also chatted about the lengths he went to to keep it quiet that his pal Charlie Cox was also in the film as Matt Murdock/Daredevil -- including booking two tables in the dark corner of an Atlanta restaurant, and conversing next to each other while "staring at the wall."

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings home on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back