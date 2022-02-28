Same Indy, new hat: Producer Frank Marshall reveals fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie has wrapped

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 9:39 am

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

With a production dogged by the pandemic, and an injury to its 79-year-old lead, Harrison Ford, franchise producer Frank Marshall revealed over the weekend that the fifth Indiana Jones movie has finished production.

In a tweet that was re-tweeted by director James Mangold, Marshall displayed a crew hat reading "Indy," in that unmistakable slanted Raiders of the Lost Ark font. "That's a wrap!" he declared.

Last August, Mangold tweeted that the production hadn't been severely affected by a fight scene snag that left Ford with an injured shoulder, seemingly throwing water on reports that it had left the shoot "in chaos."

Indiana Jones 5 was initially slated to hit theaters July 9 of 2021, but was pushed back to July 29, 2022 over pandemic concerns, and recently moved again to a June 30, 2023 opening date.

The as-yet-untitled fifth Indy adventure also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook.

The film is being produced by Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back