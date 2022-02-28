‘Uncharted’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $23.2 million

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 7:48 am

Sony Pictures

With no new major releases, this weekend's box office top five was a repeat of last weekend's.

Uncharted held on to first place, earning an estimated 23.2 million dollars in its second week of release. That puts the film's current domestic tally at $83.3 million. Uncharted is now the top-grossing film of the year so far, surpassing Scream's $77.7 million.

Dog followed in second place, delivering an estimated $10.1 million. Its two-week stateside total now stands at $30.8 million.

Back at third place was Spider-Man: No Way Home, with an estimated $5.7 million. After 11 weeks, No Way Home has collected $779.8.

Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery Death on the Nile earned an estimated $4.5 million, putting its three-week domestic total at $32.8 million. Death on the Nile has been more popular overseas, where it grabbed $68 million, bringing its worldwide haul to $101 million.

Jackass Forever took in an estimated $3.1 million in its fourth weekend of release. It has earned $52 million so far.

Elsewhere, rock band Foo Fighters' horror-comedy Studio 666 bowed in eighth place with an estimated $1.5 million.

Cyrano, the romantic musical drama starring Peter Dinklage as the titular character, opened in limited release, collecting an estimated $1.4 million from 797 locations.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back