Many Capitol riot cases could hinge on 1st trial’s outcome

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 4:37 am
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – A Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday for the case against Guy Wesley Reffitt. He also is charged with interfering with police officers at the Capitol and with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities after the riot. Reffitt’s trial could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases. A conviction would give prosecutors more leverage in plea talks. An acquittal may lead others to wait for their own day in court.



