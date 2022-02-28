Today is Monday February 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas primary is George P. Bush’s biggest test yet in GOP

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAKEWAY (AP) – Republican George P. Bush of Texas is in a fight to keep himself and his family name in office. The 45-year-old son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is running for attorney general in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday. Bush is currently Texas’ land commissioner and was overwhelmingly elected in 2014. But he’s in a far tougher and crowded race to unseat Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is running for a third term and remains formidable in the Texas GOP despite a felony indictment and an FBI investigation into allegations of corruption. He’s broadly denied wrongdoing. The race will got to May runoff if no one captures 50% of the vote.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design