Today is Monday February 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2022 midterm elections: What to know ahead of Texas’ primary

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday in Texas. Voters will pick their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more. Holding its primary months before other states, Texas will be far ahead in offering the first glimpse of whether embracing former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republicans and what messages are sticking for Democrats. Of particular interest are congressional primaries in two districts where incumbents are threatened. Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger weeks after FBI agents raided his home, and Republican congressman Van Taylor is considered vulnerable for voting to certify Trump’s election defeat.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design