2022 midterm elections: What to know ahead of Texas’ primary

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2022 at 4:36 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday in Texas. Voters will pick their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more. Holding its primary months before other states, Texas will be far ahead in offering the first glimpse of whether embracing former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republicans and what messages are sticking for Democrats. Of particular interest are congressional primaries in two districts where incumbents are threatened. Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger weeks after FBI agents raided his home, and Republican congressman Van Taylor is considered vulnerable for voting to certify Trump’s election defeat.

