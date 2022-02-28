2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners listPosted/updated on: February 27, 2022 at 9:52 pm
The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Here are the winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lifetime Achievement Award
Helen Mirren
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.