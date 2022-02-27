Today is Sunday February 27, 2022
Houston police shoot man after carjacking, exchange of fire

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2022 at 4:48 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police officers shot and injured a man who’d stolen an SUV Sunday after a chase and exchanging gunfire with him, said Police Chief Troy Finner. Shortly before 7:50 a.m., the 30-year-old man stole a Chevrolet Tahoe after displaying a gun to the vehicle’s owner, Finner said. The owner reported the carjacking and officers found the man at a restaurant in northeast Houston about 40 minutes later. Finner said the man, who he did not identify by name, then fled in the Tahoe before losing control of it and running away. When police caught up with the man, the chief said he shot at them and three officers returned fire, hitting him. Finner said the man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon and undergoing surgery. He said that none of the officers involved were injured and that they’ve be place on paid leave. The shooting, which Finner said was the ninth police shooting in Houston this year, is being investigated by the Houston Police Department and Harris County District Attorney’s office.



