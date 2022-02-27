Bulldogs among record 7 top-10 men’s basketball teams to lose Saturday

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2022 at 8:40 am

By MYRON MEDCALF

For the first time in college basketball history, seven top-10 teams lost on the same day.

On Saturday, No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 9 Texas Tech all lost, surpassing the previous record of six top-10 teams in the Associated Press poll losing in one day. Saturday was also the first time the top six teams in the top-25 poll all lost on the same day, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The last time six top-10 squads fell in one day was on Feb. 4, 2017. It had happened five times overall.

“It’s kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the road,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Saturday’s historic slew of defeats could have implications for Selection Sunday.

Gonzaga suffered a 67-57 loss at rival Saint Mary’s. Arizona suffered a 16-point licking by Colorado, the worst defeat by a No. 2 team in the AP poll against an unranked opponent since UMBC upset then-No. 1 Virginia in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA tournament, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Auburn finished 5-for-24 from the 3-point line in a 67-62 setback at Tennessee. Tyson Walker hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play in Michigan State’s win over Purdue, which followed the Spartans’ 1-5 stretch in its previous six games. Kansas suffered an 80-70 defeat at Baylor. Arkansas outlasted Kentucky in a 75-73 win in Fayetteville. And Texas Tech was edged 69-66 at TCU.

Purdue’s loss to Michigan State could mean that the Boilermakers, who no longer control the Big Ten title race, will end up in a fight to preserve a top-two seed. They’re currently listed as the final No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, while Auburn — 3-3 in its past six games — moved off the top-seed line after the loss to the Vols.

Baylor moved up to the top line, and Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas preserved their top seeds, despite their defeats, per Lunardi’s bracket.

In Gonzaga’s loss to Saint Mary’s, All-America candidate Drew Timme finished 2-for-10 overall. Tommy Kuhse finished with 14 points, one of four Saint Mary’s players in double digits.

