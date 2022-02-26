Today is Saturday February 26, 2022
Gov. Abbott asks Texas businesses to remove Russian products from shelves

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2022 at 5:49 pm
AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is asking members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.” According to our news partner KETK, the tweet then goes on to say “Texas stands with Ukraine.” It’s the latest in a series of comments the governor has made on the war Russia is waging with its border country; including sharing a photo of the Dallas skyline lit up in blue and yellow, Ukraine’s national colors. There have been several restaurants and bars around the nation that have very publicly said they will destroy Russian products. Russian troops have moved in on Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, overnight our time. City officials warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.

 



